Pratik Sehajpal is on cloud nine after the amount of love he’s received in Bigg Boss 15. The contestant may have lost the trophy to Tejasswi Prakash, but he’s won respect and hearts! Moving on, what is next for the actor? One one of the options could be Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Pratik began his journey with MTV Love School. He later went on to be a part of Ace Of Space and made a lot of noise over his bond with Divya Agarwal and Miesha Iyer, whom he met in the show. He was also a part of the TV series Bebaakee, before entering the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Will Pratik Sehajpal be now interested in being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? The actor in an exclusive conversation revealed, “Why not? If I get a chance to go for it, I would definitely go for it and give it my all.”

During the conversation, Pratik Sehajpal also opened up on Tejasswi Prakash being termed as a ‘fixed winner.’ He answered, “Mai bas itna bolunga ki nasib aur bhagwan se bada kuch nahi hai. Usne chaha hai tabhi yahi chiz hui hai. Maine bas universe se ek chiz kahi hai, jo mere liye ho raha hai behtar ho raha hai. Mere dil me toh wo trophy zarur hai par physically, mujhe us trophy se dur rakhke janta ka itna pyaar mila. I accept that with open arms.”

He also mentioned how he wished his best friend Nishant Bhat to be standing opposite him in the Bigg Boss top 2.

Well, all’s well that ends well. Isn’t it?

Pratik Sehajpal along with sister Prerna, Umar Riaz, Raqesh Bapat, and other Bigg Boss 15 contestants were seen at Shamita Shetty’s birthday bash yesterday.

