The second season of the web series ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anchal Singh, Shweta Tripathi, Saurabh Shukla and Anantvijay Joshi was announced on Wednesday.

The series, designed as a pulpy romance thriller, tells the story of a simple guy torn between the love of his life and the girl, who pursues him out of desire. The show will soon go on floors.

Commenting on the success of season 1, creator, producer, director and writer, Sidharth Sengupta said, “‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ is a project which is extremely close to my heart and it is truly humbling to see it not only come to life but also being loved by audiences all over the globe.”

“This journey would not have been possible without each and everyone who has worked so hard on this project.”

Expressing his gratitude towards his co-writers, Sengupta said: “I am thankful to have such an enriching working relationship with my co-writers Anahata Menon & Varun Badola who helped carve out the intriguing plot and the multilayered characters.”

“Tahir, Shweta and Anchal along with the ensemble cast who have beautifully brought these amazing characters to screen with such powerful performances and every member working behind the camera without whom this project would not have been possible.”

The director also spoke about his collaboration with the streaming giant Netflix through this series.

“I am grateful to have collaborated with Netflix to bring out such an engaging story and it is overwhelming to know that such a vast audience not only in India but also across the world have enjoyed and appreciated the show. We are excited to get working on season 2 of aYeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ and bring itA for the fans soon,” he said.

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin shared his excitement, “I’m delighted with the unanimous love and praise that ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ has got. I’m also thrilled that people have loved my performance.”

“The decibel level of appreciation has been loud and clear and it’s amazing that we have announced the second season of ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ when the first season is still being discussed and watched by so many people.”

