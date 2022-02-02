Pratik Sehajpal is creating a lot of noise over his stint in Bigg Boss 15. He ended his journey as a runner-up but many think he deserved to win the show. But it was Neha Bhasin who sort of exposed the contestant during her Twitter war with his sister Prerna. Here’s his reaction to it all!

For those who missed out, Neha had a verbal war with Prerna back in December. She slammed Pratik’s sister for allegedly instigating hate, character assassination and mass bullying against her. It was during that fight that Bhasin revealed that the Bigg Boss 15 runner-up is not single and is only portraying so in the house.

Reacting to it all, Pratik Sehajpal exclusively told Koimoi, “I would just say one thing – Akasa and Devoleena have only been my friends. Jo bhi Neha ne bola, mujhe samajh nai aa raha wo aisa kyu bol rahi hai. Meri personal life, meri hai. Meri jab marzi mai duniya ko tab bataunga. Sabse badi baat hai ki maine kisiko mislead nahi kia, love angle ya relationship ghar ke andar shuru nahi kiya. Chahe meri girlfriend ho ya nahi ho. Chahe ho bhi ya na bhi, tab bhi maine kisike sath pyaar me pada nahi ya maine love angle create nahi kiya.”

Pratik Sehajpal concluded, “There would have been allegations on me, had I done that. I have kept everything clear and I never misled Akasa or Devoleena inside the show, never!”

We wonder if Neha Bhasin will react to any of these statements.

Meanwhile, Pratik Sehajpal also spoke about how grateful he is for the love he’s received post Bigg Boss 15. He added that Tejasswi Prakash may have the trophy but it belongs to him!

