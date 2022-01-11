Neha Bhasin who spread her charm in Bigg Boss OTT and continued it during Bigg Boss 15 was seen standing for the right and calling Abhijit Bichukale pervert on Weekend ka Vaar. Abhijit’s behaviour towards women is quite demeaning, his filthy comments against them like calling Shamita Shetty ‘pairo ki jutti’ to passing uncool comments on Rashami Desai. The jokes cracked by him makes even the men of the house feel weird due to which Nishant, Karan Kundra nominated Abhijit Bichukale.

This didn’t go well with Neha as well, on Weekend Ka Vaar she was seen slamming Abhijit Bichukale for his behaviour towards women where he insults Shamita Shetty by calling her ‘pairon ki jooti.’ Neha schools him and says, “Pair ki jooti bolenge na toh juthon se maarunga, ghar pe aa ke.” Abhijeet responded her by saying, “Meri bhabhi hai na… takli karegi tujhko.” This irked even the host Salman Khan.

Neha Bhasin took to her social media handle to express her anger calling out people to not take Abhijit’s behaviour towards women as entertainment.

Neha Bhasin wrote, “We have ignored creeps, perverts, men who treat women as an object for way too long. Please don’t call misogyny, perversion, verbal abuse entertainment and normalise it. Normalise Condemning it”

Fans were soon seen lauding the singer for taking a strong standing against Abhijit Bichukale calling him a pervert.

