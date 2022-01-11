Fans can count on The Kapil Sharma Show to give them their weekly doses of laughter and fun with its weekend episodes. Giving fans a taste of what’s in store for them this weekend, a while ago, the makers of the show took to social media and shared a promo from the upcoming episode. It will feature Farah Khan and Raveena Tandon.

Advertisement

The two guests this weekend have a blast interacting with the host, the show’s permanent guest Archana Puran Singh as well as the other comedians Krushna Abhishek and Jamie Lever. Scroll below to read about what’s in store and watch the promo.

Advertisement

The promo begins with The Kapil Sharma Show host showing off his dance moves to filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan. The latter jokes about Kapil’s dance moves and says “Yeh dance dekh ke baarish he band ho jaye yar (This dance can make the rain stop).”

When Kapil Sharma pokes fun at Archana Puran Singh and says he will imitate her dance moves, Farah Khan responds saying, “Inka meine dekha hai, inko meine choreograph kiya hai kayi bar. Mera career doobte doobte bacha hai (I have seen her dance moves, I have choreographed her several times. My career was on the verge to sink because of her).” But that’s not the end of the fun in store.

The promo then sees Johny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever grace The Kapil Sharma Show and introduce herself saying, “Yeh mere cheela shoes and mere Jaya Prada bag (These are my Cheela shoes and my bag is from Jaya Prada), I am Bhavika Bhatt from Bhavnagar.” Jamie then imitates her father upon Kapil’s request. She also does a Farah Khan impression when the filmmaker asks, by saying, “Oh god, don’t do this ya. It is a really big problem ya, I was so scared coming here today.” This left both Farah and Raveena Tandon in splits.

Sharing the promo to Instagram, the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show wrote, “’Tip-tip’ laughter aur glamour ke bauchaar se behalne waala hai aapka mann, jab @kapilsharma ke ghar aayengi @farahkhankunder & @officialraveenatandon ! ♥️ Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.” Check out the video here:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Do You Know? Zeeshan Khan Got Inspired To Enter Showbiz Post Watching Ranveer Singh’s Band Baaja Baarat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube