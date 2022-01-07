The pandemic has not only left many economically unstable but played with many minds. We have seen actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Preksha Mehta, Asif Basra allegedly take their lives during the tough phase. Now, another unfortunate news comes as The Kapil Sharma Show actor Tirthanand Rao tries to die by suicide. Scroll below for all the details!

As per reports doing the rounds, Tirthanand has worked with Kapil back in 2016. He was also reportedly offered to join the cast by the comedian when Sunil Grover left the show. Rao, who’s famously known as ‘Junior Nana Patekar’ had to turn down the offer as he was then working in a Gujrati film.

Tirthanand Rao tried to attempt suicide on December 27. He took the extreme step after facing major financial issues amid the pandemic. It was his neighbours who fortunately learnt of his situation and rushed him to the hospital at the right time. The comedian recovered after 4 days. Furthermore, his family has stopped helping him and even refrained from visiting him at the hospital.

Revealing it all himself, Tirthanand Rao told Aaj Tak, “Yes, I consumed poison. I am facing financial problems and my family has also left me. When I was admitted to the hospital, my mother and brother did not even reach to see me. Live in the same complex, but family members do not even talk to me. Even after coming from the hospital, I am staying alone at home. What could be worse than this?”

Just not that, Tirthanand even revealed that he has a daughter but has lost contact with her as well. Owing to it all, he feels lonely at home and things have turned difficult to deal with.

We hope Kapil Sharma and other creators consider him and give him work to sustain!

