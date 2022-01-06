Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh, who tied the knot in 2012 after years of courtship, have been making the headlines since 2020 for trouble in their personal life. After months of speculation about their separation, reports now suggest that the actors are divorced.

While the two have never publically addressed their split, the latest report now reveals that the couple has been legally apart for a few months now but didn’t intend to officially announce their judicial separation. Read on to know more.

A source close to Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh opened up about the actors’ legal separation and informed Hindustan Times, “It has been around nine months since the divorce papers came through. They have moved on in their respective lives. Both of them are extremely private, and thus didn’t wish to give out any official statement about the divorce.”

The portal also noted that the custody of Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh’s two-year-old daughter Ayra is with Shaikh. As per the report, the actress is apparently is living in her paternal house after the divorce.

When the publication contacted the actors, both neither denied nor confirmed the divorce. While maintaining a “no comments” stance, Sanjeeda said, “I just want to make my child proud.” Aamir too, without revealing much, said, “I wish Sanjeeda all the happiness.”

Talking about Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh’s relationship, the couple tied the knot in 2012, after years of courtship. In August 2020, it was revealed that the couple has a one-year-old daughter, Ayra Ali, who was born through surrogacy. Around the time the news of their child made the headline, rumours began about their marriage hitting a rough patch and them living separately. The two never addressed the conjectures around their separation.

