Aamir Ali was recently in the news for his web series Naxalbari. The Zee5 show released last month and garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences. But what we have today will surely leave fans elated. It’s about the actor’s love life. Months after split from Sanjeeda Shaikh, there seems to be an announcement coming up soon. Below are all the details you need.

For the unversed, it was early last year when rumours around trouble in paradise began doing the rounds. It was a close friend who confirmed the split in a conversation with Hindustan Times. “The couple seems to have mutually decided to separate. They have decided to live and let live. While Sanjeeda’s work has been a good excuse to be apart and gauge the situation, the couple apparently has been facing some personal issues as well. Only time will tell if this arrangement is permanent or not,” said the source.

Sanjeeda Shaikh had even cryptically reacted to the post back then. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “I value my privacy and personal life.” Aamir Ali, on the other hand, refrained from talking about the relationship. He instead channelled all his energy towards his daughter, who the couple welcomed via surrogacy.

It’s time to celebrate now as Aamir Ali seems to have found love again. The actor took to Instagram last night and shared pictures with a mystery woman. The couple seems to be enjoying a getaway across the beach. The actor was dressed in a light blue shirt and paired it up with distressed denim.

The mystery woman could be seen wearing a red printed top and paired it up with yellow shorts. Her hair was covered with her long wavy tresses in the first picture. In the other, she could be witnessed enjoying a piggyback ride. The couple seemed to be head over heels in love!

But is it Sanjeeda Shaikh in the pictures? Looking at the height and body structure, that does seem to be the case. Another hint remains the fact that Sanjeeda is on a vacation too. She has been treating fans with some drool-worthy posts as well.

Only time will tell but many celebrity friends seem to have an idea. They took to the comment section of Aamir’s post. Aamna Sharif, Gizele Thakral are amongst others who congratulated the couple.

Even choreographer Remo D’Souza commented, “Arey?”

Do you think it is Sanjeeda Shaikh in Aamir Ali’s posts? Share with us in the comment section below!

