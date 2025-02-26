The son of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, had an uphill battle in Bollywood to live up to the legacy of the Shahenshah. Over the years, his work in the industry has helped him make a place in the history of Indian cinema. From intense roles in Guru and Yuva to comedic brilliance in Bol Bachchan, he has constantly evolved as an actor.

In recent years, he has taken on impactful roles in films like Ghoomer, where he played a determined cricket coach, and I Want To Talk, an emotional father-daughter drama. Now, he is set to return with Be Happy, a dance-drama directed by Remo D’Souza. The film follows the journey of a single father supporting his daughter’s dream of competing in a prestigious dance reality show.

When & Where Will Be Happy Release?

Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming film, Be Happy, is set to bring a heartwarming mix of emotions and dance to audiences. It will be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 14, 2025. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the movie stars Bachchan as Shiv, a devoted single father to Dhara (played by Inayat Verma), a talented young dancer with dreams of performing on the country’s biggest dance reality show. However, when an unexpected crisis threatens her aspirations, Shiv must go to great lengths to keep his daughter’s dream alive.

The film marks Remo D’Souza’s return to dance-drama, following his previous films like ABCD and Street Dancer 3D. Known for blending high-energy choreography with deeply emotional stories, Remo now aims to deliver a film that celebrates the bond between a father and daughter. The supporting cast includes Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi.

Produced by Lizelle Remo D’Souza under Remo D’Souza Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Be Happy will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, reaching audiences across 240 countries and territories. Abhishek’s last film, I Want to Talk, was widely appreciated for its poignant storytelling. He played Arjun Sen, a man racing against time to reconnect with his estranged daughter before his days run out. Now, in Be Happy, he once again steps into the role of a devoted father, but this time with a rather uplifting narrative.

