Yami Gautam is one of the few actresses who has made a mark in the industry through her skill set and precisely picked projects in her career. The actress has garnered love and attention, one film at a time. From her debut film, Vicky Donor, to her latest arrival, Dhoom Dham, the actress has been building her fandom!

What Is Dhoom Dham About?

Dhoom Dham stars Yami, and Prateek Gandhi is the lead. The film is streaming on Netflix. The official synopsis of the film says, “Veer Khurana and Koyal Chadda are a mismatched couple who get into an arranged marriage. A case of mistaken identity forces this newly married couple to go on the run on their wedding night and search for the mysterious Charlie.”

Dhoom Dham is currently rated 6.8 on IMDb and it would be interesting to see if the film would enter the top 5 ranked films of Yami Gautam. The actress still has to cross many of her great performances to reach the top 5 list!

Check out the top 5 ranked films of the actress and where to watch them!

Uri: The Surgical Strike

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Where To Watch: Zee5

Director: Aditya Dhar

Starcast: Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina

What Is It About?

The official synopsis of the film says, “Indian army special forces execute a covert operation, avenging the killing of fellow army men at their base by a terrorist group.”

Article 370

IMDb Rating: 7.8

Where To Watch: Netflix

Director: Aditya Suhas Jambhale

Starcast: Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Vaibhav Tatwawadi

What Is It About?

The official synopsis of the film says, “Ahead of a major constitutional decision, special agent Zooni Haksar is tasked with a secret mission to quell violence in a conflict-ridden region.”

Vicky Donor

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Where To Watch: JioHotstar

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Starcast: Yami Gautam, Ayushmann Khurrana

What Is It About?

The official synopsis of the film says, “A man is brought in by an infertility doctor to supply him with his sperm, where he becomes the biggest sperm donor for his clinic.”

A Thursday

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Where To Watch: JioHotstar

Director: Behzad Khambata

Starcast: Yami Gautam, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia

What Is It About?

The official synopsis of the film says, “Naina, a playschool teacher, takes 16 students hostage. Rattling the police and the leaders, her demands send shockwaves through the country. Yami’s played the character phenomenally.”

OMG 2

IMDb rating: 7.5

Where to watch: Netflix

Starcast: Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Akshay Kumar

Director: Amit Rai

What Is It About?

The official synopsis of the film says, “An unhappy civilian asks the court to mandate comprehensive education in schools in a dramatic yet amusing courtroom play.”

For more such curated lists, check out Koimoi’s section, What To Watch.

Must Read: Dupahiya OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Heartfelt Comedy Starring Gajraj Rao & Renuka Shahane?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News