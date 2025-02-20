This weekend, our picks include Baby John, a film about a former cop living in self-imposed exile, and the third season of Reacher, a series centered on a former military cop, both available on Prime Video. Over on Netflix, Balayya fans are in for a treat, while Zee5 offers a gripping thriller about a journalist. On the theatrical front, we’ve chosen only comedies, three of them, to be exact. Scroll down for the complete list, including titles, trailers, plot details, and more.

Prime Video

Baby John (Hindi)

Rent for INR 279

Directed by Kalees, this action thriller is a remake of the Tamil film Theri and stars Varun Dhawan. The story follows a former cop who has exiled himself with his daughter to live a quiet, civilian life in a distant land. But why did he leave his past behind? And will his old life eventually catch up with him?

Reacher Season 3 – Episodes 1 to 3 (English)

Release Date: February 20

Based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher book series, the show stars Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, and in this season, he goes undercover to assist the DEA.

Jio Hotstar

Oops! Ab Kya? (Hindi)

Release Date: February 20

The story follows a young woman from a traditional family who, despite being a virgin, is accidentally inseminated during a routine gynecological checkup. The twist? The sperm belongs to her boss—who also happens to be her boyfriend’s boss. This comedy series appears to take inspiration from the English-language show Jane the Virgin.

Netflix

Daaku Maharaaj (Telugu)

Release Date: February 21

Following a successful theatrical run, Daaku Maharaaj is now heading to streaming. Directed by Bobby Kolli, this action-packed drama follows a fugitive who adopts a new identity as a driver in the household of a powerful man. When the man’s granddaughter becomes a target for gangsters, the protagonist takes it upon himself to protect her.

Zero Day (English)

Release Date: February 20

Directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, this political cyber-conspiracy thriller stars Robert De Niro. Spanning six gripping episodes, the series explores the aftermath of a devastating cyber attack that claims thousands of lives. As the nation grapples with the crisis, tough questions arise—will the government tighten its grip, trading civil liberties for security? Is a police state the solution, or could the attack itself be a sinister ploy to expand state power? Watch the series to uncover the truth.

Apple TV Plus

Surface Season 2 – Episode 1 (English)

Release Date: February 21

The protagonist of Surface Season 2 has no recollection of her past and is determined to piece together the fragments of her lost memories.

Zee5

Crime Beat (Hindi)

Release Date: February 21

Saqib Saleem plays the protagonist, a rising and honest journalist determined to expose a powerful gangster. However, he soon finds himself battling a system that wants to silence him.

Hoichoi

Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale (Bengali)

Release Date: February 21

Directed and written by Pratim D. Gupta, the film is about the professional and personal lives of four Kolkata police officers as they navigate a complex investigation into multiple murders.

Theatrical Releases

Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Release Date: February 21

Director Mudassar Aziz brings a romantic comedy starring Arjun Kapoor as the protagonist. The story follows Arjun, whose ex-wife loses her memory and mistakenly believes he has just proposed to her. However, Arjun is already in a new relationship and about to propose to his current girlfriend, which leaves him in a complicated love triangle.

Get-Set Baby (Malayalam)

Release Date: February 21

After Marco’s tremendous success, Unni Mukundan returns with a completely different kind of film: a comedy. This time, he plays a gynecologist, navigating both personal and professional challenges in an entertaining and lighthearted story.

Dragon (Tamil)

Release Date: February 21

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, this comedy film follows a college slacker who picks fights, avoids studies, and embraces the “bad boy” persona. However, real life proves far less forgiving. He struggles to find a job without a degree, his girlfriend leaves him, and he’s buried in debt.

