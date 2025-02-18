Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has finally got its home streaming platform after almost two months of theatrical release. It was one of the trending movies released around Christmas, clashing with Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King. It has lost a large number of theatres in the US and might leave the theatres soon. It has already been made available on digital platforms as PVOD. Scroll below to learn about Sonic 3’s home-streaming network and when fans can stream it online.

About the Film

It is an action-adventure comedy film based on the Sonic video game series and the third installment in the franchise. Directed by Jeff Fowler, it features Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Idris Elba in crucial roles. Keanu Reeves joined the cast as Shadow the Hedgehog, an antagonist who allies with the mad scientists Ivo and Gerald Robotnik to seek revenge against humanity.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 received excellent ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it 85% and stated, “With a double helping of Jim Carrey’s antics and a quicksilver pace befitting its hero, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the best entry in this amiable series yet.” The audience rated it 10% more, with an exceptional 95% on Popcornmeter.

In the third installment, Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Box Office Performance

Sonic 3 was released on the same day as Mufasa: The Lion King, but it bested the Disney feature by scoring more in its debut weekend. It collected $60.10 million on its opening weekend. The movie has raked in $234.75 million so far at the US box office. The overseas cume is not so far behind at $243.80 million. Therefore, the film’s worldwide cume is $478.55 million.

Sonic 3 is currently the 11th highest-grossing film of last year and will soon surpass Venom: The Last Dance’s $478.88 million haul. It will become the 10th highest-grossing film of 2024. The movie was made on an estimated budget of $122 million.

Streaming Update

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released on digital platforms on VOD in January. The film was distributed by Paramount Pictures, and as of February 18, 2025, it is available for streaming on Paramount+. The film is also set for digital purchase, with physical formats like 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD releasing on April 14, 2025. These editions include bonus content such as behind-the-scenes features, cast interviews, and deleted scenes.

