Jim Carrey just made a list he probably never saw coming. The Bruce Almighty star is now one of 100 Canadians banned from Russia, courtesy of Vladimir Putin. The move was part of new sanctions targeting Canada for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s continued support of Ukraine.

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the ban, calling out “politicians, business leaders, journalists, cultural figures, and anyone the Canadian Russophobic authorities consider objectionable.”

Carrey, known for speaking his mind on politics, hasn’t responded. But he’s in good company. The Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood also made the cut.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hasn’t gone as planned. Ukrainian forces have pushed back, reclaiming key territories like Kherson. With Canada standing firmly behind Ukraine, the Kremlin’s latest sanctions seem like a direct clapback.

The banning of Canadian public figures wasn’t entirely new. Russia had previously issued similar sanctions against other Western countries supporting Ukraine. This latest list, however, suggested that cultural icons were now being directly targeted alongside politicians and business leaders.

Carrey wasn’t the only entertainment figure speaking out against Russia’s actions. Inside the country, pop legend Alla Pugacheva made headlines when she denounced the war. She called on Russian authorities to label her a “foreign agent,” standing in solidarity with her husband, comedian and TV host Maxim Galkin. Galkin had been vocal about his opposition to the invasion, and Pugacheva praised him as “a true incorruptible Russian patriot, who wants an end to our lads dying for illusory aims.”

Her words carried weight. Pugacheva had been a superstar in Russia for decades, and her political stance was a rare and bold move in a country known for silencing dissent. According to Kremlin critic Artemy Troitsky, her influence could help shift public opinion. “The obvious wrongdoings of the Russian army and the offensive of the Ukrainian army and the worsening economic situation and so on, all those factors work against Putin and against the war.”

For Carrey, the ban likely didn’t change much regarding his day-to-day life. But it did place him in a growing group of Western artists and public figures facing repercussions from Russia. While some celebrities had been vocal about their opposition to the war, others found themselves blacklisted simply by association.

As the conflict continued, so did the battle of influence. Whether through politics, entertainment, or literature, voices on both sides played a role in shaping the narrative. Carrey’s addition to Russia’s banned list was just another chapter in an ongoing global standoff.

