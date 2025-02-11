Keanu Reeves has squared up against some legendary baddies. Rogue AI. Deadly assassins. Samurai warlords. But when asked about his most iconic big-screen foe, he didn’t even blink. “I mean, it’s gotta be Smith, right? Agent Smith. Hugo Weaving.”

No shocker there. Agent Smith would be sipping code-laced martinis in the front row if movie villains had a VIP section. The Matrix franchise’s resident menace didn’t just fight Neo; he haunted him. Cold. Calculated. Rocking those tiny sunglasses like a true cyberpunk tyrant.

Reeves made the revelation during a Q&A with IGN after a John Wick: Chapter 4 screening and the crowd ate it up. Because let’s be real: Agent Smith wasn’t just a villain. He was a virus. A rage-fueled, reality-bending glitch in the system who multiplied like bad WiFi and made Neo’s life an absolute nightmare.

Back in 1999, when The Matrix flipped the sci-fi world upside down, Reeves’ Neo was just a clueless hacker who got handed the ultimate ultimatum — take the blue pill and stay in blissful ignorance, or take the red pill and wake up in a dystopian hellscape. Guess which one he picked. And guess who was waiting to ruin his day?

Smith, that’s who. The dude didn’t just want Neo gone; he wanted everything gone. By The Matrix Revolutions, he wasn’t longer following the machines’ orders. He was deleting reality like a pissed-off IT guy on a power trip.

Reeves has a serious love for The Matrix and has the souvenirs to prove it. During a Reddit AMA, he casually dropped that he still owns one of the most legendary props from the franchise. “Not stolen … the watch and wedding ring from John Wick, a sword from 47 Ronin, and the first red pill that the Wachowskis ever gave me.”

That’s right. He kept the red pill. The one that started it all. Neo’s ultimate wake-up call. The moment that made The Matrix a cultural reset. And now it’s just chilling in Keanu’s personal collection.

Fast forward to today, and Reeves is still out here wrecking shop. John Wick: Chapter 4 has him dodging bullets and taking names, this time alongside Bill Skarsgård, Donnie Yen, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ian McShane, and Matrix legend Laurence Fishburne.

But no matter how many villains he takes down, one reigns supreme. Agent Smith wasn’t just a bad guy — he was the bad guy. And for Keanu, that’s not even up for debate.

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News