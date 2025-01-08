Will Smith has created waves on social media after posting a cryptic post about his potential appearance in The Matrix franchise. The actor was the first choice for the lead role of Neo in the original 1999 film; however, he passed on the opportunity to star in Wild Wild West. The role ultimately went to Keanu Reeves, who made the character memorable.

Ever since The Matrix has grown to be one of the most popular sci-fi franchises and is counted among classic films. Will Smith has now shared a video featuring a text message that teases his involvement in the film series.

Will Smith Shares Post About His Potential Role in The Matrix 5

Will Smith recently took to Instagram to post a video that features a text message in The Matrix-style. The text reads, “In 1997, the Wachowski’s offered Will Smith the role of Neo in The Matrix. Smith turned it down. He chose Wild Wild West, believing it was a better fit for him at the time.”

“But the question remains: What would The Matrix have been like with Will Smith as Neo? Wake up, Will… The Matrix has you…,” it reads further. Will did not caption the post, while fans started speculating if he would be seen in The Matrix 5.

Will Smith is not Going to Star in The Matrix 5

Despite the cryptic post, Will Smith is not going to be seen in The Matrix 5. As per The Hollywood Reporter, sources have confirmed that the actor will not star in the upcoming installment of the franchise. Meanwhile, Deadline has reported that the post is connected to Will’s upcoming music project, and not with a film.

The Matrix 5 was announced in April 2024, with Drew Goddard attached as the director. He will be replacing the Wachowski sisters, the original film’s directors, while Lana Wachowski will serve as an executive producer on the project. The plot details of the film are yet to be revealed.

The previous installment in the franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, was released in December 2021. The film underperformed at the box office despite getting positive reviews. It starred Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, Jessica Henwick as Bugs, Jonathan Groff as Smith, Neil Patrick Harris as the Analyst, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Sati.

