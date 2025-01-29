Popular actor Jim Carrey once revealed an unexpected friction with a fellow Hollywood heavyweight, Tommy Lee Jones, even though he earned a reputation for being well-liked and easy to work with other co-stars.

However, the clash between the two reportedly occurred while filming the 1995 blockbuster ‘Batman Forever,’ where Carrey embodied the eccentric Riddler opposite Jones’s intense portrayal of Harvey Dent/Two-Face.

Jim Carrey and Tommy Lee Jones’ Tense Encounter at Restaurant

The tension came to a head during a chance encounter at a restaurant, just before Carrey and Jones were set to film a pivotal scene together.

According to ‘The Mask’ star, Jones expressed outright disdain for him in a manner as dramatic as one might expect from the No Country for Old Men star.

“I went over, and I said, ‘Hey Tommy, how are you doing?’ and the blood just drained from his face, and he got up shaking – he must have been in mid-kill-me fantasy or something like that,” Carrey said during an appearance on the Norm Macdonald Live show in 2017.

He added, “And he went to hug me, and he said, ‘I hate you. I really don’t like you’. And I said, ‘What’s the problem?’ and pulled up a chair, which probably wasn’t smart. And he said, ‘I cannot sanction your buffoonery’.”

The encounter left Carrey speculating that his own comedic style may have clashed with Jones’s more serious approach to acting. “I was the star and that was the problem. He’s a phenomenal actor, though. I still love him,” he reckoned.

Tommy Lee Jones’ Perspective on the Film

While Jones never publicly addressed these claims, he praised ‘Batman Forever’ and its director Joel Schumacher in interviews.

With the original movie featuring Val Kilmer as Batman, Jones said, “If there’s a lot of technology at work, the actor’s job is to work with it. Either use it or be used by it, whatever is called for. So, some movies are more technological than others and your job is to do the right thing so far as you can understand it and so far as you can identify it.”

Despite its star-studded cast and vibrant production design, the movie received mixed reviews, with only a 33 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Mayhem: What Is Lady Gaga’s Next Music Album & When Is It Releasing? Pop Star Teases, “Facing My Fear”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News