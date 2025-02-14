The sixth season of Naagin wrapped up in July 2023, and almost two years later, fans are still waiting to find out who will lead the seventh edition of the supernatural franchise. Ekta Kapoor has teased viewers with photos and videos of scripting work going on behind the scenes, amplifying their interest.

The producer introduced the franchise in 2015, and its success ensured its continuous renewal for more seasons. Now, an update has been released about the potential casting of Naagin 7, and Isha Malviya is being considered to play the lead role. Here’s what we know.

Is Isha Malviya In Talks To Star In Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 7?

According to News 18, the actress is in contention for the coveted role as the casting reaches its final stage. A source close to the production told the portal that she is already in talks with the team, and if things go well, she is expected to be soon finalized for the lead female role of Naagin 7.

“Isha is indeed in talks with the makers of Naagin, and things are looking positive. She is likely to get finalized soon,” the insider stated. Since the Bigg Boss 17 star has proved her acting skills with her double role in the first and second seasons of Udaariyaan as Jasmine Sandhu and Harleen Ahluwalia, the makers are keen on locking Isha for the lead role.

“Isha has already proven her acting chops in her previous shows, and we believe she has the potential to take the Naagin franchise to new heights,” the source said. For the unversed, the first season of Naagin starred Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani and aired from November 2015 to June 2016. The second season starred Mouni again, this time with Karanvir Bohra instead.

It ran from October 2016 to June 2017. The third edition featured Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri as the lead couple from June 2018 to May 2019. Up next, the fourth season was led by Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria, and it aired from December 2019 to August 2020. The fifth edition starred Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra from August 2020 to February 2021.

The sixth and last season of Naagin, which aired from February 2022 to July 2023, featured Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal. The upcoming seventh edition is slated for release later this year, and pre-production work is nearing completion. Several names have been floating around for it, but an official announcement about the cast of the awaited season has yet to be made.

Meanwhile, Isha has been busy with many different projects since her stint on Bigg Boss 17. After her award-winning work in Udaariyaan, she is seen as Lovely Chaddha on Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s show Lovely Lolla.

