Following the tradition of Bigg Boss meets Naagin, Ankita Lokhande is speculated to be the newest Naagin 7 to headline the much-loved franchise on TV. It has been quite a few years since the world has witnessed how TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor is a huge Bigg Boss fan. And since the past few years, she has made it a norm to cast the lead of her fantasy show Naagin’s next series from Bigg Boss. Since then, every year, speculations have been rife about female contestants from Bigg Boss landing as the next Naagin.

Right after Bigg Boss 14, it was speculated that Rubina Dilaik might be the next Naagin. In fact, after season 13, Rashami Desai was also a brief part of the show. However, it was ended abruptly due to the pandemic.

After Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash landed the lead role in Naagin 6. Rashami also joined the show. Other contestants from Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal, also joined the show as the lead cast! In fact, the connection between Naagin and Bigg Boss has gone so strong that after Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jiya Shankar was rumored to have landed the lead role in Naagin 7.

Now, rumors suggest that after Bigg Boss 17 has been completed, Ankita Lokhande has been approached to play the lead in Naagin 7. In fact, reports state that Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta and Bigg Boss 17 fame Abhishek Kumar have been approached to as the male leads. Nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Other reports suggest that if Ankita Lokhande says yes, she might be the highest-paid Naagin in the Naagin Universe. But can you guess where she stands when it comes to net worth as compared to other Naagin actresses?

Here is a list of net worths of all the actresses who played Naagin in the Naagin Universe, ranked from highest to lowest.

1. Hina Khan’s Net Worth – 82 crore

The richest Naagin on the block. Hina started her career as a simple, shy, and conservative girl, Akshara Maheshwari, on Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, she underwent a drastic image transformation when she participated in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Ekta Kapoor presented her as the charming Komolika in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay before she was cast as Nageshvari, aka Sarvashreshtha Adi Naagin, an extended cameo in Naagin 5. The actress enjoys a net worth of a whopping 82 crore and is one of the highest-paid actresses in the telly world.

2. Nia Sharma’s Net Worth – 59 crore

Nia has been constantly approached by Bigg Boss, and she has constantly declined it. Enjoying a net worth of 59 crore, she was seen as Brinda in Naagin 5.

3. Karishma Tanna’s Net Worth – 49 crore

After participating in Bigg Boss 8, Karishma was introduced as Roohi in Naagin 3. She was cast opposite Rajat Tokas. Karishma started her acting career in 2006 from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The actress enjoys a net worth of 49 crore.

4. Mouni Roy’s Net Worth – 40 crore

The OG Naagin on television, Mouni is an actress with assets worth 40 crore. She made her acting debut in 2006 with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and became the highest-paid actress of her time with Naagin and Naagin 2.

5. Sayantani Ghosh’s Net Worth – 37 crore

While Sayantani participated in Bigg Boss 6, she was seen in Naagin 4 as Manyata Keshav Goradia. She played the Naagin princess who married a human and gave birth to a daughter, Brinda, played by Nia Sharma. Sayantani is a TV regular who enjoys a net worth of 37 crore. In fact, she was loved as the cutest and youngest mother-in-law in Star Plus’ Naamkaran.

6. Jasmine Bhasin’s Net Worth – 30.70 crore



Jasmine was one of the few who was a part of Naagin and later entered Bigg Boss. She played Nayantara in Naagin 4 but was soon replaced by Rashami Desai on the show. The actress, who has been a part of Tamil, Telugu, and Punjabi films, enjoys a net worth of 30 crore.

7. Adaa Khan’s Net Worth – 28 crore

Adaa Khan has been a part of Naagin 1 and Naagin 2 as the supporting lead, Shesha. She was praised for her performance and received a lot of love. She enjoys a net worth of 28 crore.

8. Ankita Lokhande’s Net Worth – 26 crore

The Bigg Boss 17 actress, who was loved and hated in the reality show, is speculated to play the lead in Naagin 7. She enjoys a net worth of 26 crore and is close friends with Ekta Kapoor.

9. Tejasswi Prakash’s Net Worth – 25 crore

The Bigg Boss 15 winner was introduced as the new Naagin in the season 6. She played Pratha Sarvashreshth Shesh Naagin from the Vasuki Clan, who dies and is reborn as Pragati. The actress enjoys a net worth of 25 crore.

10. Anita Hassnandani’s Net Worth – 25 crore

The gorgeous diva played Vishakha in Naagin season 3, A Naagin from the Kaal Kuth clan, alongside Surbhi Jyoti, who played Naagrani of the Sheshnaag clan. Anita has been relevant in the TV industry since her second show, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii. Enjoying a net worth of 25+ crore, the actress has been away from TV for quite some time.

11. Surbhi Jyoti’s Net Worth – 24 crore

The actress played the lead role of Bela in Naagin 3. She was also a part of Naagin 5 as Naagrani Bela. The Qubool Hai actress enjoys a net worth of 24 crore.

12. Mahek Chahel’s Net Worth – 15 crore

After participating in reality shows Bigg Boss 5, Bigg Boss Halla Bol, and Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2021, Mahek played Heena Khanna in Naagin 6, Former Sarvashreshth Shesh Naagin from Vasuki Clan and Tejasswi’s on-screen sister. Mahek’s 15 crore net worth has been built up over years of film and TV work.

13. Surbhi Chandna’s Net Worth – 14 crore

Surbhi played Sarvashreshth Aadi Naagin from Sheshnaag Clan, Naageshwari’s reincarnation in Naagin season 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra. The actress enjoys a net worth of 14 crore.

14. Rashmi Desai’s Net Worth – 8 crore

Bigg Boss 13 finalist and Bigg Boss 15 participant Rashami was a part of two seasons of Naagin – Naagin 4 and 6. She initially replaced Jasmine Bhasin on the show. The actress enjoys a net worth of 8 – 10 crore.

15. Krishna Mukherjee’s Net Worth – 5 – 7 crore

Krishna Mukherjee was a part of the Naagin Universe, where she played a Naagin in a spin-off of the show. While she played Taamsi in Naagin 3, in Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, she played a hybrid human fairy – a Naagin from the Sheshnaag clan, raised in an orphanage.

Uff, that was a lot of Naagins for the day. Waiting for Ankita Lokhande to officially join the clan.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shark Tank India: Peyush Bansal’s Net Worth: Lenskart Valued At 36,000 Crore, CEO Has Invested 4.2% Of His Asset Total In 3 Seasons!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News