Shehnaaz Gill has been all over the tabloid materials. She has her chat show Desi Vibes running successfully on YouTube. On the other hand, the actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She was papped at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party last night but netizens noticed Rashami Desai allegedly ignoring her. Scroll below for more details!

As most know, Rashami and Shehnaaz participated in the same season of Bigg Boss 13. She had earlier worked with Sidharth Shukla on Dil Se Dil Tak and their alleged fallout continued inside the reality show house. While they made peace by the end of Salman Khan’s show, Sid’s bond with Sana will remain a major highlight of his life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a viral video, one could notice Shehnaaz Gill entering the venue. While she greets everyone at the party, Rashami Desai silently makes her way and begins using her phone. While this could be a genuine scenario where the actress must have received a call, SidNaaz fans have begun trolling her over allegedly ignoring their icon.

Social media is divided with Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill fans fighting with each other.

A comment read, “Sana se jalti hai rashmi ji 😂😂😂 dekh kr hi vag jati hai apna suja hua muh lekr.”

Another commented, “Momo aunty ko jalan ho rahi hai. Shehnaaz se . Shehnaaz ko dakha ke hi bhag gaye.”

A Rashami Desai fan defended, “Rashmi kyu jealous hone lggi shehnaaz se the re friends in bb13 now they are not much good friends but iska mtlb ye nhi ki vo jealous hogi kuch bhi post mtt create kiya kijiye.”

A user reacted, “sid kiya khta tha.. jlti nh phtti hai sb ki….”

“kisi ne galat caption dala aur shehnaz fan ho gae shuru nagetive comments karne bhai esa hua hi nhi hoga pta to karo ye sahi bhi h ya nhi log janbujh kr ese caption dalte h,” another wrote.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Says “Sabse Sasti Main Thi Aur Sabse Mehengi Ban Ke Nikli” On Her Stint In Bigg Boss 13 When Kapil Sharma Joked If She Got Her Pending Dues

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News