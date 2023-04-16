Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress won hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She was rumoured to be dating Sidharth Shukla, who passed away tragically last year. Recently there have been rumours going around that Shehnaaz is allegedly dating her co-star Raghav Juyal. Now amidst all this, an allegedly old video of the actress’ father Santokh Singh Sukh has been resurfacing where he could be seen how deeply Shukla’s death affected his daughter, that she changed her opinion on marriage.

Shehnaaz, who is fondly known as Sana was deeply affected by the death of Sidharth who passed away due to a heart attack. Sana is a free bubbly and free-spirited person and that reflects in her talk show as well. Now let’s see what her father said in this old video.

The old clip has been shared by the fan page of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, called sidnaaz_ka_pyaar. For those who do not know fans of Sidharth and Sana clubbed their names together SidNaaz to celebrate their love and share cute moments. In this clip that has been going viral on Instagram, Sabtokh is talking about how the actress was keeping herself busy with work to stop having thoughts about the late actor.

He said, “She is very serious about her work. She is taking up a new project almost every day, I think, she has no plans about marriage after Sidharth Shukla’s death.” Check out the video:

Earlier this year, Shehnaaz Gill said similar things on her show ‘Desi Vibes’, while hosting Bhuvan Bam. She said, “Mujhe shaadi vagerah mein believe nahi hai abhi. Mujhe abhi bahot aage jaana hai life mein. But mujhe hai ki mein apni saving rakhun. Mera yeh hai nahi ki mein paise udaon, mein save karne chahti hun.”

As for Raghav and her alleged relationship rumours, fans even speculated that Shehnaaz Gill and Juyal are living under the same roof.

On the professional front, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on the 21st of April. For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

