After 3 long years, Salman Khan is finally coming to the big screens in a full-fledged role, and fans cannot keep calm. As the much-anticipated movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is releasing this week, advance bookings for the film have already begun.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Veeram, released in 2015. The remake also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill and others.

As advance bookings for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan begin, the cash registers are already ringing. As per Pinkvilla’s report, the Salman Khan starrer has sold over 1200 tickets for the opening weekend within 24 hours of sales going live. The tickets have been sold at Mumbai’s iconic single-screen Gaiety Galaxy.

Looking at the pace, the superstar’s film is all set to bring a perfect storm at the box office, and massive footfalls are expected. Additionally, multiple shows have been allocated for the film, and the makers adopted the popular pricing strategy.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also boasts of a strong ensemble cast supporting Salman, one of whom is champion boxer Vijender Singh, who is making his comeback to films after nine years. During the trailer launch of the film, the boxer-turned-actor revealed how he prepared for his performance, and Salman Khan helped him improvise a fight scene without having to hit anyone during the sequence.

Virender said, “Bhai (Salman) was there so all the nervousness was gone, he used to come on time, so the shoot was done on time, we all went home on time. Bhai taught me a lot during the shoot. How to hit properly, and how to put less power in the punches.” Just as Vijender said this, Salman, who was sharing the stage with him, interjected, “Also taught how not to hit.”

