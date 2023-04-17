It was a decent weekend for Bholaa as Sunday collections managed to go over the 2 crores mark. This was pretty much required as well for the film to keep its pace on for 90 crores lifetime and moreover with no competition whatsoever, it was possible as well.

The film now stands at 84.25 crores* and while lifetime numbers of Vikram Vedha (78.66 crores) have been history for a while, JugJugg Jeeyo‘s lifetime of 85.03 crores would be surpassed between today/tomorrow. Post-pandemic, most of the biggies too have found themselves in 50-80 crores range barring a century here or there and though that’s by no means an ideal situation, for now, the benchmark is to at least go past that 80 crores range and head for that century mark.

Eventually, Bholaa won’t reach there, but at least the 90 crores mark would be crossed, which is one step ahead for the industry in general. The next Ajay Devgn film is Maidaan which is in the same zone as Akshay Kumar’s Gold, and that film would be aiming to get into the 100 Crore Club at least.

For the unversed, Bholaa was released on March 30, 2023.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

