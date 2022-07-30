When Shamshera released, it was touted to be one of the highest grossers of 2022 and go past at least Gangubai Kathiawadi. Of course, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was always going to be a steep target and The Kashmir Files could well emerge as the highest grossing film of the year in the final run. However, JugJugg Jeeyo was set to be toppled.

None of that has happened though as Shamshera has proven to be a big disaster and would in fact collect only around 50% of what JugJugg Jeeyo has scored so far. The Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer stands at 85.25 crores* while Shamshera has just about managed to cross the 41 crores mark. As a result, the Karan Johar production is far up in the charts and would eventually have a lifetime of around 86 crores, which – in today’s times – is akin to bringing in 125 crores in the pre-pandemic times when Bollywood was rocking.

In the process, the film stays on as the fourth highest Bollywood grosser of 2022 and would stay that way for at least a couple of weeks, until Laal Singh Chaddha and Rakshabandhan arrive. Both these films are expected to do good business at the box office and at the least go past the 85 crores mark of JugJugg Jeeyo. While one waits to see that happening, this is how the top Bollywood grossers of 2022 look like:

The Kashmir Files – 253 crores

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 186 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 129.10 crores

JugJugg Jeeyo – 85.25 crores*

Samrat Prithviraj – 70 crores

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

