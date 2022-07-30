John Abraham has a lot to rejoice. His Ek Villain Returns has taken a good opening at the box office and is finding favour amongst the masses. The actor has been seen in an altogether new avatar this time around and contrary to his action image, he has got into the groove of a psychological thriller. For someone who has attempted different kinds of characters during his last few films Attack: Part 1, Satyameva Jayate 2, Mumbai Saga and Pagalpanti to name a few, he has now started on a winning note with this film which should emerge successful.

The film is now also his biggest opener since Batla House [15.55 crores] which released in 2019. Post that arrived Pagalpanti and then the pandemic played spoilsport which resulted in an erratic market space. However, things have resumed well for the actor with Ek Villain Returns starting at 7.05 crores, and by the look of things heading for a comfortable 50 crores mark at least. While one waits to see what the film’s lifetime look like, it has done well at least from a start perspective to find a place amongst the Top-10 biggest openers ever for John.

This is what John Abraham’s Top-10 openers look like:

Satyameva Jayate – 19.50 crores

Batla House – 15.55 crores

Race 2 – 15.10 crores

Welcome Back – 14.35 crores

Housefull 2 – 13.70 crores

Dishoom – 11.05 crores

Shootout at Wadala – 10.10 crores

Desi Boyz – 8.50 crores

Ek Villain Returns – 7.05 crores

Force 2 – 6.05 crores

He has in fact scored quite a few double-digit openers with 7 of his films managing this feat already. Rest assured, if not for the current market situation, even Ek Villain Returns would have managed this feat. However, in the times when a 2-3 crore opening has almost become a norm, the fact that John has kick-started this film with 7.05 crores is good enough news.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

