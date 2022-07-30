Ek Villain Returns has taken a good start at the box office. The film was catering to a particular target audience, which is gentry, and while it has managed to find traction there, it has in fact also done a bit better outside, what with metropolitans also waking up to it by evening and night shows. In fact it is rather surprising to see how it’s not just the B and C centers but even certain A centers where the film has taken some sort of a start, and that’s what has contributed to a very respectable number at the box office on Monday.

Advertisement

The film took a start of 7.05 crores and it’s on the expected lines as an opening of 6-8 crores was predicted in this column. Many were actually wondering at that time that how could Ek Villain Returns take this sort of a start when more than 90% of films with this kind of cast, scale and size were finding themselves in 2-3 crores range this year, whereas the biggest of them with superstars at the helm of affairs were struggling to take a double-digit opening. However, ground reality is that audiences want entertainment and that’s what they got.

Advertisement

For John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani & Tara Sutaria, this is a good success in the making, which has come like a whiff of fresh air for the industry. Of course, this one hasn’t taken a superhit start per se but then in the current times when getting any sort of opening is coming with a premium, this one with an adult subject and non-quintessential Bollywood narrative has gone ahead and fetched an audience. Moreover, it has seen growth in the evening and night shows, which means Saturday and Sunday would be even better. This should be a winner by director Mohit Suri.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Brahmastra Box Office: Post Shamshera Disappointment, Will Ranbir Kapoor Manage To Finally Topple Prabhas In Star Ranking?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram