Ek Villain Returns Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): After much anticipation, the 2nd instalment of Mohit Suri’s 2014 directorial was released this morning. Starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles, the film is helmed by the same filmmaker. Soon after the film hit the screens, today, i.e., on July 29, its reviews surfaced on the web. Ek Villain Returns has been receiving low reviews from the audience and social media users to.

In other news, the film has already been leaked on TamilRockers. The film has been in the making for quite some time now.

As per the early trends flowing in, Ek Villain Returns has reportedly collected decent numbers on Day 1 at the box office. According to the latest media reports, the John and Arjun-led film has earned around 7-8 crore at the domestic box office. The film opened on predicted lines. Well, the number is expected to go higher if night shows perform well. As per the advance booking online, the night shows aren’t looking as solid to pick up day 1 drastically.

However, walk-ins might change their fate, but they’ve to be in a miraculous number. Ek Villain Returns’ opening numbers are acceptable as compared to the 2014 release. Unlike the 2nd installement, the OG Ek Villain had a lot of things to work in its favour. Right from the perfect casting to the great chemistry between the lead actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, Ek Villain crossed 100 crore at the box office for multiple reasons.

Koimoi watched Ek Villain Returns and rated it with 0.5 stars. An excerpt from the review read, “What is my job tell me, please? I want a week where every Hindi film I watch is at least substantial and not just a project made for unknown money re-routing purposes. Called a sequel to the 2014 release starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh, this new circus of a film that brings four actors together is nothing less than a spiritual brother to Race 3, Rashtra Kavach Om or Heropanti 2.”

“Screenplay written by Mohit Suri and Aseem Arora, Ek Villain Returns is everything that a suspense thriller is not supposed to be. It feels like Suri has completely forgotten what he is known for and at this point is writing a script on the sets everyday. Forget a structure, there is no story and I don’t know how could have anyone pitched this idea. I am more surprised that someone in this world green signaled not just the script, but even the final cut,” read the review further.

Coming back, we wonder if Ek Villain Return will sustain or grow better over the weekend. Let’s wait and watch.

