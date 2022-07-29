Vikrant Rona Box Office Day 2 Early Trends (Worldwide): Kiccha Sudeep’s most-anticipated film finally hit the screens yesterday i.e., July 28. Co-starring Nirav Bhandari, Meetha Ashok and Jacqueline Fernandez among others, the film is helmed by Anup Bhandari. The PAN-India film is presented by Salman Khan in the Hindi market. During his promotional interview, Kiccha opened up about many things including the world famous North Vs South debate.

Vikrant Rona is made in Kannada and has been dubbed in various languages. After seeing Pushpa, KGF 2 and RRR making a big moolah at the box office, a lot is expected from Kiccha Sudeep starrer too.

As per the early trends flowing in Vikrant Rona has seen a downfall on the 2nd day of its release. If the latest reports are anything to go by then Kiccha Sudeep starrer has earned around 12-14 crore* on Day 2 worldwide. A while back, we brought you Vikrant Rona’s day 1 BO collections worldwide and the film did a great job by collecting over 35 crores worldwide.

Koimoi also watched and reviewed Vikrant Rona and rated it 2.5 stars. An excerpt from the review read, “Kichcha Sudeep has been promoting Vikrant Rona as a never seen before experience. Its grandeur, scale, and sheer flamboyance of it could be sensed in the promotional material itself. I am not saying it looked like an amazing movie, but you can’t deny the visual appeal that it came with. Even Shamshera was visually appealing. You know what I mean.”

“So what does writer Anup Bhandari pack inside? A lot of fantasy blended into a landscape that is kind of doomed but also unaffected till a very extent. The ones who have seen Bhandari’s earlier film Rangi Tarang will recognise his obsession with this world. He almost creates a continuation and won’t be wrong to say he is creating his universe,” read the review further.

Coming back, after witnessing a drop on day 2, all eyes are now on the weekend. How much do you think it will earn? Do let us know.

