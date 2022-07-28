Vikrant Rona Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): Kiccha Sudeep starrer action-adventure thriller film was one of the much-awaited films this year. Ever since the first teaser was dropped moviegoers have been excited to watch it in cinemas.

Advertisement

While it’s a Kannada film, it is being dubbed in other languages. Interestingly, the film is releasing at a time when South films are making a lot of moolah at the box office. KGF Chapter 2, RRR, and Pushpa: The Rise all became box office blockbusters.

Advertisement

As fate would have it, Kiccha Sudeep’s film Vikrant Rona is competing with Ranbir Kapoor’s period drama Shamshera at the box office. Karan Malhotra’s film has already tanked at the ticket windows thus paving way for VR. So let’s see how the film made moolah on opening day.

As per early trade reports coming in, Anup Bhandari’s action-adventure thriller made Rs 41-43 Crore* worldwide and in all languages on opening day. This indicates a positive start. It is also worth pointing out that the evening and night show on opening day will become a deciding factor for the audiences since word of mouth would bring audiences to the theatres during the weekend.

Reports also revealed that Vikrant Rona has already accumulated Rs 7.07 crores* gross through advance booking. The Kannada version has witnessed a sale of 5.70 crores, while the Hindi version has added 0.65 crore*.

Meanwhile, it is learned that more than 800 VFX artists have worked to create Kichcha Sudeep’s world of Vikrant Rona in 3D. The makers assembled the best VFX artists to execute the visual wonder that VR is. In order to perfect the scenes, the makers had even rehashed and planned the scenes over and again. It is being billed as the biggest 3D experience in Indian cinema.

Must Read: Kichcha Sudeep Says Salman Khan “Abhi Bhi Niklenge Paidal…” Addressing The Death Threats He Received Post Sidhu Moose Wala’s Assassination

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram