There’s so much about Ek Villain Returns that works in favour. To begin with, the star cast of John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria make it quite an appealing watch. Mohit Suri is coming up with a sequel to his blockbuster creation starring Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh. But how’s the response at the ticket windows? Scroll below for details.

There are some benefits but at the same time worrisome situation at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera flopped massively, due to which its shows have been cancelled all across the nation. Now a big chunk of those screens will definitely be allotted to Mohit Suri directorial. But what may steal all its thunder is Vikrant Rona, which is out in theatres today.

Everyone knows the South fever that Bollywood is currently hit with. Kichcha Sudeep is coming up with a visual spectacle and Salman Khan is presenting it in the Hindi belt. There’s also Jacqueline Fernandez in lead, which adds to an exciting watch. The advance booking trends of Ek Villain Returns, however, are showing hope!

Full-fledged advance booking for Ek Villain Returns began all across the nation yesterday, i.e 27th July. As per a report by Sacnilk, the movie has made a total of 0.80 crores in earnings (till yesterday night) with a decent trend across cities like Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai and Pune.

EVR will largely depend on word of mouth. No, not because the promo or the pre-release buzz hasn’t been favourable, but because of the response Bollywood films have recently opened up to. Films like Shamshera, Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj were high on pre-release buzz but we all know what happened later.

