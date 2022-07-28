One hopes, truly hopes, that Ek Villain Returns manages to do what 90% of Bollywood releases have failed to do in 2022. Leave aside doing well over a period of time, to even get a double digit opening has been a mighty challenge that even the biggest of films have faced this year. As for the medium size movies, the opening day numbers have been pathetic while finding themselves in 2-3 crores range. Thankfully, Ek Villain Returns is expected to make things better.

Advertisement

The film is second in the Ek Villain franchise and with the news floating around that Riteish Deshmukh has a powerful cameo in there as well, there are indications that the John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tata Sutaria starrer could well be a spin off of sorts. Moreover, the film appears like one mass entertainer that should appeal to the gentry as well as class audiences alike, as a result of which one can expect audiences in single screens as well as multiplexes.

Advertisement

In normal circumstances, Ek Villain Returns would have opened to double digits rather comfortably. However these are different times and anything in 6-8 crores range is acceptable too.

That’s the kind of number that would be a starting point at least and from here there is good potential for the film to grow over the weekend, provided it’s appreciated.

Must Read: Vikrant Rona Advance Booking (1 Day Before Release): Kichcha Sudeep Starrer Increases Its Pace After A Good Start, Crosses Pushpa (Hindi)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram