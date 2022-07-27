Kichcha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona is all set to hit big screens tomorrow. After being in talks for quite a long time, the arrival is going to be a big one with the film arriving in as many as 10 languages globally and 5 languages in India. With expectations pinned on it, let’s see how Sudeep’s biggie is faring in advance booking so far.

For those who don’t know, initially, the makers had planned the film to be just limited to the Sandalwood industry. Later, they decided to take it up a notch higher and create a visual spectacle appealing to a larger audience. To support it, Kichcha and the team are putting efforts into promoting their film across the country and through different mediums.

Now coming back to the advance booking update, Vikrant Rona has far witnessed a good response and has picked up the pace since yesterday morning. As per the report in Sacknilk.com, so far the film has accumulated 4.11 crores gross (till yesterday night). With one more day to go, expect to see a big hike in the numbers.

Speaking about the Hindi version, Vikrant Rona has surpassed Pushpa’s Hindi version (0.35 crore) with its 0.37 crore in day 1 advance booking. Let’s see how much more it puts on till today night.

Helmed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the seven-minute climax sequence was shot without any break. But it took around 15 days for the team to just plan the accurate execution of the climax. The preparation helped Kichcha Sudeep perform the entire seven-minute-long climax scene perfectly in just one go.

