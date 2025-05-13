Allu Arjun is ready to take his fans on another exciting ride. The Pushpa star has joined hands with blockbuster director Atlee for a big action film, tentatively titled AA22 x A6. The announcement was made on the actor’s birthday, and ever since then, fans have been waiting to hear more. New reports now suggest that the actor will play a fierce warrior in the high-budget action entertainer.

While the team hasn’t revealed full details yet, strong buzz from the industry hints at an exciting new avatar for the Pushpa star. According to a report by Filmfare, the story is set in a parallel universe with multiple timelines and characters. Allu Arjun is expected to play dual roles in the film, possibly as twin brothers, each with a unique look and style.

One Of India’s Biggest Films – ₹800 Crore Budget & Global Plans

This upcoming film is being made on a grand scale with a reported budget of ₹800 crore, making it the second most expensive Indian film after SSMB29 starring Mahesh Babu, as per Times Now. Reports suggest that ₹250 crore will be spent on VFX alone to create an immersive world. Sun Pictures is producing the film, and the team is working hard to give it a pan-India and global appeal.

ALLU ARJUN – ATLEE – SUN PICTURES

According to sources, Allu Arjun is being paid around ₹175 crore, along with a share in the profits. Director Atlee, who is coming off the success of Jawan, will reportedly take home ₹100 crore for his sixth film. The makers want this film to be a pan-India spectacle filled with emotions, action, and a powerful storyline.

Allu Arjun’s New Avatar

After the success of Pushpa, Allu Arjun has become one of the most in-demand stars in Indian cinema. He is said to be preparing for a completely different look for this new film. As a warrior in a parallel universe, his role is expected to be physically demanding and very different from anything he has done before.

The film is expected to go on floors soon, with both Allu Arjun and Atlee eager to begin production. Though official confirmation about the storyline is still awaited, fans are already excited to see what this powerful actor-director combo will deliver. With huge expectations, a fresh concept, and a big budget, AA22 x A6 could easily be one of the most talked-about films of 2025.

