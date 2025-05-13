Nayanthara is undoubtedly one of the most popular South Indian actresses. Over the years, she has proven her acting prowess and delivered some big hits. She enjoys great commercial viability, and we aren’t surprised that she’s among the highest-paid actresses down South. However, some latest reports state that she witnessed a massive decline in her salary while coming on board for Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Known as the Lady Superstar, Nayan has carved her own space in the entertainment industry and is among the most celebrated actresses in Indian cinema. While she made her acting debut with a Malayalam film, she has also appeared in several Tamil and Telugu films over the years. In 2023, she also debuted in Bollywood alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

On average, Nayanthara charges a huge 10 crores for each film. This is the same amount she charged for Jawan and the same amount for Godfather (the Telugu remake of Lucifer). It’s understood that for upcoming projects, she would be charging more than her previous salary, depending on the length of the role. However, there’s one shocking update coming in about her paycheck in 2025.

Nayanthara’s last Telugu film was Godfather alongside Chiranjeevi in 2022, and she’s all set for her grand Tollywood comeback next year. It is reported that she has been roped in for Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film, which will be directed by Anil Ravipudi. The big-screen entertainer is likely to be released on Sankranti next year.

Nayanthara initially quoted a staggering 18 crores for this upcoming biggie, as per siasat.com. This was an 80% hike compared to her average remuneration of 10 crores. The makers were shocked to learn about this amount, but eventually, the deal was locked at a much lower amount.

It is learned that the makers convinced the actress to do the Chiranjeevi starrer at a salary of 6 crores. Compared to the amount she quoted, this is 66.66% less.

Is this a setback for Nayanthara’s brand value? Not really. The actress has some big films lined up, including a potential blockbuster like Toxic, which will likely push her remuneration higher.

