In tragic news, Kannada actor and comedian Rakesh Poojary died at the very young age of 34. The Comedy Khiladigalu Season 3 champion suffered a heart attack on Sunday, May 12, while attending a relative’s mehendi function in Udupi, Karnataka.

Collapsed During Celebration

Rakesh was enjoying a mehendi ceremony in Nitte, near Udupi, when tragedy struck. Witnesses reported that he had been dancing happily with friends and family when, all of a sudden, he complained of discomfort, grabbed his chest, and collapsed to the ground. He was rushed to the nearest hospital but could not be revived. Doctors later confirmed that he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

The news shocked fans, particularly because Rakesh appeared to be healthy and reportedly had no serious medical issues. A viral video circulating online shows him dancing just moments before he collapsed, breaking hearts across the internet. In the clip, he can be seen clutching his chest.

Rakesh Poojary, popular Comedy Khiladigalu winner, tragically passed away at the age of 34 after collapsing during a dance at a relative’s pre-wedding function in Udupi. A viral video capturing his final moments of holding his chest while dancing has left fans shocked and… pic.twitter.com/f7kQEYZYVc — Madhuri Adnal (@madhuriadnal) May 12, 2025

Recently Completed Shoot For Kantara Chapter 1

Rakesh had recently finished shooting for Kantara: Chapter 1, the much-awaited prequel to the blockbuster Kantara, which is directed by Rishab Shetty. The high-budget film also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Jayaram, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and will release in the second half of 2025.

His sudden passing has left the entire team of Kantara stunned. Just a few days ago, there were reports of a junior artist drowning during a break from the same shoot. But the team of the film clarified that it didn’t take place on sets.

Rakesh started his career in theatre and became popular with Comedy Khiladigalu, where his excellent comic timing and affable nature made him a popular name. He then entered Kannada and Tulu cinema, still winning hearts throughout the state.

Heartfelt Tributes Pour In

The news of Rakesh’s sudden death has left his fans and co-stars deeply saddened. Actress Rakshitha, who was a judge on Comedy Khiladigalu, wrote on Instagram, “Not able to come to terms that I will never be able to talk to Rakesha anymore… comedy khiladigalu is a show very close to my heart, n Rakesha was one person who always stood apart from the rest… The most beautiful person that he was… What a talent n even off camera the most perfect guy I knew… Rakesha u will always live in our hearts and everyone is gonna miss u… ur smile ur mischief n most importantly the happiness u brought into all our lives… Thank u Rakesha.”

Another actor from industry Pruthvi Ambar also paid tribute, writing, “Always with a pure sweet hearted smile , ever loving , and extremely talented artist , you will always remain in our heart , deeply saddened , Rakesh we miss you.”

Always with a pure sweet hearted smile , ever loving , and extremely talented artist , you will always remain in our heart , deeply saddened , Rakesh we miss you! pic.twitter.com/Qx9Tx0bOOT — Pruthvi Ambaar (@AmbarPruthvi) May 12, 2025

Rakesh Poojary’s untimely death is a big loss for the Kannada entertainment world. He may be gone too soon, but the joy he brought to his fans will never be forgotten.

