Rishab Shetty, some time ago, was featured in the Amazon Prime Video TV show hosted by Rana Daggubati on his show titled The Rana Daggubati Show. This show was a super hit, and many celebrities appeared and made headlines for making the show a huge success.

On the same show, Rishab Shetty opened up about how, despite the raging controversies linked up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the filmmaker has a crazy vision like no other when it comes to movies.

He said, “It’s crazy; nobody can think like him, and I think even he can’t think the same way again. I’d love to be involved in any projects he’s currently working on.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is one of the boldest and most controversial filmmakers from the Telugu film industry though he’s just 3 films old, he has created a brand for himself; while many people love his approach, a lot of people do not like his ideals shown in the films.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently working on his upcoming film titled Spirit which is a high-octane cop thriller starring Prabhas. The film is slated for a 2026 release.

Rishab Shetty has some larger-than-life projects lined up at the moment. He would be a part of the prequel to his national award-winning film Kantara, titled Kantara: Chapter 1. The film is slated for release later this year, and expectations on it are huge already for all the craze he has created with the first part.

He is also collaborating with Prashanth Verma for Jai Hanuman, which is the second instalment of the filmmaker’s highly successful film Hanu-Man.

Besides that, he would also be working with filmmaker Sandeep Singh to bring to life the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the forth-coming movie The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

