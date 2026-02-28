The makers of Spirit unveiled a striking new character poster on February 28, 2026, and the internet quickly began looking for the mysterious woman sitting beside Vivek Oberoi, the main antagonist in the Prabhas-led film. In the poster, Vivek Oberoi is dressed in a night suit and wearing cowboy boots. He is holding a sword, smoking a cigar, and also wearing sunglasses. He is facing sideways, with one leg up on the cushioned sofa, whereas the woman in the poster, Aishwarya Desai, is sitting by the table, wearing a plain white t-shirt and sunglasses. There is a white card in her hand and a thin white line drawn on the glass table, hinting at the use of narcotics.

Who is Aishwarya Desai?

More than this poster, what sparked the netizen’s curiosity was Aishwarya Desai’s identity and background. Upon digging deeper, we found that Aishwarya is a model and actress who shuttles between India and the US. She has also been a model for leading fashion designers like Masaba, Sabyasachi, and Manish Malhotra in the past.

She was also a part of the short film Rat in the Kitchen, for which she also won a Best Supporting Actress award. According to IMDb, she was also seen in the 2019 Ranveer Singh – Alia Bhatt starrer film Gully Boy. However, Spirit marks Aishwarya Desai’s major foray into films.

More About Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit

With the addition of Aishwarya Desai, this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial now has two female actresses, including Triptii Dimri. This Prabhas-starrer is touted as a thriller about an IPS officer who becomes a prisoner. The tagline “One Bad Habit” is often seen whenever the movie is mentioned, adding to the film’s curiosity.

Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is slated to release in India on March 5, 2027. Going by the languages on the poster, the movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and also Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.

