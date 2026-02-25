The Paradise is one of the most anticipated Telugu films of 2026, and it’s Nani’s biggest film to date. Considering the actor’s track record lately, it’s clear the trade expects the film to deliver superb box-office business. Even among buyers, the film is having a strong buzz given its potential, and now, if the latest report is to be believed, it might make history for the actor through pre-release theatrical business. Keep reading for a detailed report!

After the success of HIT: The Third Case, all eyes were set on Nani’s next biggie, and so far, things have worked in the film’s favor. Right from the teaser to the Aaya Sher song, everything has been well received by the audience, leading to strong hype on the ground. Scheduled to release on August 21, the film is likely to enjoy impressive offers from distributors/buyers.

Nani set to make history with The Paradise?

According to industry buzz, The Paradise is expected to fetch 100 crore or more for theatrical rights, reports Track Tollywood. Yes, you read that right! The film is expected to cross the 100 crore mark in pre-release theatrical business, making it Nani’s biggest business to date.

If Nani manages to hit the milestone of 100 crore in pre-release theatrical business with The Paradise, he’ll make history by becoming the first Tier-2 Telugu star to achieve the feat. Let’s see how things unfold as the film still has almost six months for its theatrical release.

Most expensive film of Nani

The upcoming Telugu action drama is the biggest film of Nani’s career and has been mounted on a huge scale. While there’s no official word on the cost, the film has an estimated budget of 200 crore, making it the actor’s most expensive film. It left behind HIT: The Third Case, which was reportedly made for 70 crore.

More about the film

The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela, marking his second collaboration with the Natural Star after Dasara. It also stars Sonali Kulkarni, Raghav Juyal, and Mohan Babu in key roles. It is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas.

