The world of Toxic just got darker and darker. After the teaser drop of the Yash starrer, the latest reveal has only added fuel to the hype. Akshay Oberoi’s first look as Tony is finally out, giving audiences a glimpse into his violent character.

The newly released poster presents the actor in a never-before-seen avatar, teasing a character that appears layered, dangerous, and morally complex. It hints at a menacing character that adds intrigue to the film’s dark world.

Akshay Oberoi’s Retro Avatar With A Brutal Edge

In the poster, Akshay Oberoi is seen sporting a retro-inspired look, standing atop piles of bodies, a powerful visual that instantly establishes the brutal, high-stakes universe of Toxic. His piercing gaze, rugged styling, and commanding posture reflect a character driven by violence, power, and moral ambiguity. The look strongly suggests grey shades rather than a conventional hero or villain, positioning. Rather than presenting Tony as a straightforward villain, the look hints at layered grey shades. He appears to be someone driven by power and survival, possibly walking a thin line between right and wrong. The imagery strongly suggests that Toxic will explore complex character arcs instead of offering simple hero-versus-villain dynamics.

A Dark Action Universe In The Making

Director Geetu Mohandas appears to be building a layered universe where characters operate in moral gray zones rather than clear black-and-white spaces. The film is also backed by Yash, whose larger creative involvement has already generated strong buzz around the project.

The film also promises powerhouse performances from an ensemble cast featuring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi, alongside Akshay Oberoi. Toxic is gearing up to be a big-screen spectacle.

The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on Gudi Padwa and the Eid weekend, 19 March, further raising anticipation among audiences worldwide.

