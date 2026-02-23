The Telugu psychological horror-thriller Honey is all set to make its digital debut. Written and directed by Karuna Kumar, the film stars Naveen Chandra, Divya Pillai, and Divi Vadthya in pivotal roles and promises an eerie blend of supernatural elements and emotional drama.

After its theatrical release on February 6, 2026, Honey is now heading to OTT, giving audiences another chance to experience its chilling narrative from the comfort of their homes. Here’s everything you need to know about its streaming details and storyline.

When & Where To Watch Honey On OTT

The production house, OVA Entertainments, has confirmed that Honey will be released on both SUN NXT and Prime Video on 27 February 2026. Sun NXT has also confirmed that the film will be available in two audio languages: the original Telugu version and a dubbed Tamil version.

What is the storyline of Honey?

Naveen Chandra’s character, Anand, is unemployed and desperate for financial relief. To escape his difficulties, he decides to turn to tantric rituals, which are dangerous not only for him but also for his loved ones. As a result, his wife and child begin to suffer.

Soon, the child starts communicating with an entity she refers to as Honey. What will be the outcome of the father’s rituals and the daughter’s connection with this mysterious presence? To find out, you will have to watch Honey on OTT.

Honey Cast & Crew

Honey (2026) is written and directed by Karuna Kumar. The film features Naveen Chandra, Divya Pillai, Raja Ravindra, and Divi Vadthya in prominent roles. The music is composed by Ajay Arasada, while the cinematography is handled by Nagesh Banell. Editing is done by Marthand K. Venkatesh. The film is produced by Ravi Peetla and V.J. Sekhar under the banner of OVA Entertainments.

Honey Trailer

