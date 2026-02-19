Streaming platform ZEE5 has announced its next Tamil original series, Thadayam. The title is a Tamil word that primarily means a clue, trace, hint, evidence, or mark indicating a previous event. The series is a gripping crime thriller inspired by real events that reportedly took place along the Tamil Nadu–Andhra Pradesh border in 1999.

Thadayam is written and directed by Navinkumar Palanivel. It stars actor-director Samuthirakani, marking his debut in the web series space. He plays Sub-Inspector Adhiyaman alongside Sshivada, who stars as Inspector Lakshmi. The series will begin streaming exclusively on Zee5 from February 27, 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 Tamil (@zee5tamil)

Thadayam Plot: A Dark Investigation Rooted In Terror

The story revolves around a series of brutal midnight murders that shake a group of rural villages. Each crime scene looks the same, and every clue leads nowhere. However, one disturbing detail stands out: the killer takes only sacred marriage symbols from the victims.

As panic spreads and rumors grow stronger, fear turns into folklore. Here enters a newly transferred officer who begins to sense a ritualistic pattern behind the chaos. What follows is a tense, night‑bound investigation where every answer deepens the mystery, and the truth hides in the darkest corners of belief

Thadayam Focuses On Fear & Belief

The makers describe Thadayam as more than just a crime show. The series explores how fear, belief, and obsession can affect a close-knit rural community. The lead characters are shown as grounded officers trying to understand both the crime and the human mind behind it.

With its eerie atmosphere and true-event inspiration, Thadayam aims to deliver a slow-burn thriller rooted in realism.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Secret Stories: Roslin: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Everything We Know So Far About The Malayalam Mystery Thriller Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News