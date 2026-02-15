Malayalam entertainment is diving into dark territory with Secret Stories: Roslin, an upcoming mystery thriller that blends psychological tension with possible supernatural twists. After months of teasers, JioHotstar has finally unveiled the release date and dropped the trailer, giving viewers a chilling glimpse into Roslin’s unsettling world.

Headlined by Sanjana Dipu alongside Vineeth, Meena, and Hakkim Shah, the series promises an intense, edge-of-the-seat experience. With its eerie premise and wide multilingual release, Secret Stories: Roslin is gearing up to reach audiences far beyond Kerala. Here’s everything you need to know about its release date, plot, cast, and crew.

When & Where To Watch Secret Stories: Roslin?

Secret Stories: Roslin, starring Sanjana Dipu, Vineeth, Meena, and Hakkim Shah is set to stream on JioHotstar soon. The streaming platform has announced that the mystery thriller series will be released on 27 February 2026. The platform has officially confirmed the release, and the series will get a wide launch in seven audio languages. Along with the original Malayalam version, it has been dubbed into Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Kannada, and Bengali.

Secret Stories: Roslin Plot

Roslin, played by Sanjana Dipu, is a teenager with a strong reading habit who begins having recurring nightmares about an unknown person with green eyes trying to kill her. When she talks about these dreams with her mother, Sobha, played by Meena, they are dismissed as the result of Roslin’s overactive imagination, possibly influenced by a novel she is reading that features a faded face with exposed eyes on its cover.

Due to the severity of her nightmares, Roslin starts therapy at the suggestion of her father, John, played by Vineeth. During her sessions, she tells the therapist that she believes the person from her dreams is following her in real life and that she can actually feel his presence.

Things take a disturbing turn when a guest named Jerry, played by Hakkim Shah, arrives at their house and happens to have green eyes. Roslin begins to believe that he is the same person who has been haunting her nightmares. Is Jerry truly a threat, or is Roslin’s fear driven by her imagination?

Secret Stories: Roslin Cast & Crew

Secret Stories: Roslin features a cast that includes Sanjana Dipu, Vineeth, Meena, Hakkim Shah, Aroop Sivadas, Anishma Anilkumar, T.G. Ravi, and Shankar Ramakrishnan.

The series is written and directed by Sumesh Nandakumar. Music is composed by Vishnu Shyam, with cinematography handled by P.M. Unnikrishnan and editing by Riyas K. Badhar. It is produced by Mathew George under the production house Central Advertising.

Secret Stories: Roslin Thriller

