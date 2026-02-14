The dream collaboration of Kollywood has happened after 46 years, and every movie buff is excited to the core. Yes, we’re talking about Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who have joined hands for the first time after Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum (1979). A few days ago, the promo shoot began in an area near Chennai, and while the official title hasn’t been revealed, the film will be made under the working title Thalaivar 174 X KH 238. Now, the latest we’ve learned about the magnum opus is that Rajini has been offered a historic salary.

Reportedly, the upcoming Kollywood magnum opus will be directed by Nelson, and he’s already taking care of the promo shoot. Since it brings back two legends of Tamil cinema after four and a half decades, expectations are sky-high, and the film’s box-office potential is tremendous. It’s already being touted as the next history-maker for Kollywood. As expected, the superstars are being offered a hefty remuneration package.

Rajinikanth receives a historic salary for Thalaivar 174 X KH 238?

As per Valai Pechu, for Thalaivar 174 X KH 238, Rajinikanth has been offered a mammoth salary of 225 crore. For those who don’t know, the actor received an upfront salary of 150 crore for Coolie. So if a comparison is made, for this magnum opus with Kamal Haasan, Thalaivar is likely to receive 50% higher sum. However, there’s no official confirmation about the same.

With 225 crore, Rajinikanth has easily become the highest-paid actor in Kollywood. He surpassed Thalapathy Vijay, who reportedly received a massive fee of 210 crore for Jana Nayagan. Compared to Vijay, Rajini is enjoying 7.14% more salary.

With such a huge amount offered to Thalaivar alone, it’ll be interesting to see how much Kamal Haasan would be making for Thalaivar 174 X KH 238.

Rajinikanth is enjoying a massive paycheck for his next

After Coolie and before Thalaivar 174 X KH 238, the Kollywood superstar will be seen in Jailer 2. Considering the super success of Jailer, the anticipation and buzz for the sequel are really high. Since the film has the potential to make historic earnings, the makers (Sun Pictures) have not hesitated to pay Rajini a bomb amount to reprise his role as Muthuvel Pandian. Reportedly, the actor has received over 200 crore for the film.

