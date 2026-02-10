Rocking Star Yash’s Toxic is breaking all kinds of records even before its theatrical release. The highly anticipated film just made headlines after becoming the first non-Telugu movie to seal a historic ₹120 crore distribution deal with Dil Raju’s powerhouse banner Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC). And now, the movie has signed another massive distribution rights deal.

The deal with Dil Raju’s SVC dealt with the AP–TG rights of the film, which means the license to distribute the movie in theaters within Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. But this time, Toxic is going international.

Yash’s Toxic Signs With Phars Films

On the international front, Toxic’s distribution rights have been acquired by Phars Films, one of the leading and most dominant overseas distributors. The deal is being touted as one of the biggest overseas acquisitions for an Indian film, with ₹105 crore secured as advance on a commission basis, a staggering vote of confidence from the global market.

The numbers show the market’s confidence in the film and Rocking Star Yash, even without a teaser being released. The film is garnering massive numbers, mostly through ground-level buzz.

It is to be noted that this landmark deal applies exclusively to the Indian-language versions of the movie, like Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. It does not include the English version – a crucial distinction that further underscores the immense standalone strength of the film’s Indian-language appeal overseas.

The Yash Effect

The faith placed in Toxic isn’t without precedent. Yash’s previous outing, KGF: Chapter 2, delivered phenomenal and historic business across global markets, emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film in the GCC region and clocking extraordinary numbers across several international territories. That roaring global success has now laid the foundation for Toxic to aim even higher.

The Yash starrer is now gearing up for what is being billed as the widest international rollout ever for an Indian film, with releases scheduled across almost the entire world. It’s an audacious move that firmly positions Toxic as a global cinematic event in the making.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages.

