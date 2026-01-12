Ramayana is set to be the biggest project in Indian cinema in 2026. While the excitement for the epic’s theater rendition is at its peak, producer Namit Malhotra recently conveyed a heartfelt message for Rocking Star Yash as the actor celebrated his 40th birthday.

Responding to the gesture, Yash also expressed his warm regards to the producer. The veteran actor, known for playing Rocky Bhai in KGF Chapter 1, is portraying Raavan in the Ramayana.

Yash’s Message To Namit Malhotra

Taking to Instagram, Yash shared a picture on his stories with Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra and wrote in the caption. “Thank you, Namit. It’s been an incredible journey to where we stand today. There is a sense of pride in partnering with a visionary like you; we’ve come a long way toward our sole goal, and this year is the turning point we’ve been working for.”

“I believe we are on the verge of firmly placing Indian cinema on the global map. Having you by my side through this evolution is something I value deeply. Let’s keep changing the game together,” the caption added.

Yash As Raavan In Ramayana

Yash ignited mass hysteria with the blockbuster KGF franchise. Now, through his production house Monster Mind Creations, he has joined forces with Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus and the eight-time Oscar-winning DNEG to turn India’s epic into a big-screen spectacle. The unveiling of Yash’s powerful look as Raavan has left fans spellbound, and the anticipation to witness him in this grand avatar on the big screen has reached new heights.

Set 5,000 years ago and revered by over 2.5 billion people worldwide, the Ramayana is not just a story but India’s timeless legacy. Namit Malhotra’s cinematic adaptation stands among the most ambitious Indian films ever made and is eagerly awaited globally.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, DNEG, and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the two-part epic will release worldwide on IMAX, Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

