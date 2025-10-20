Ramayana Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor To Strike Salman Khan, Aamir Khan & Shah Rukh Khan Together

Diwali has always been one of the biggest festivals for Bollywood that sends the box office into a celebratory mode! However, the last few Diwali Holidays have performed lukewarm at the box office, not being able to cross some of the biggest box office benchmarks set by Bollywood films on the National Holiday for Diwali. Till 2023, it was Aamir Khan who ruled the top spot, which was replaced by Salman Khan in 2023. The third spot is owned by Shah Rukh Khan. But it seems like Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana is going to end this Khan tyranny next year!

Top 3 Diwali Holiday Collections In Bollywood

To date, the top 3 Diwali Holiday collections in Bollywood belong to Tiger 3 at number 1, followed by Thugs Of Hindostan at number 2 and Happy New Year at number 3. But this Khan rule at the top 3 spots will be challenged by Ranbir Kapoor in 2026!

Ramayana Box Office Vs Top Diwali Holiday Collections

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana has given the three Khans, 354 more days to rule at the top 3 spots in the list of the biggest Diwali Day collections. One of these spots will be definitely challenged by Ramayana with its Diwali Day collection in 2026 as the film will be releasing on the festival!

Check out the top Diwali Day collections by Hindi films at the Diwali box office (India Net Collections).

Tiger 3: 59.25 crore Thugs Of Hindostan: 52.25 crore Happy New Year: 44.97 crore Singham Again: 43.70 crore Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: 40.35 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 36.60 crore Housefull 4: 32 crore Golmaal Again: 30.14 crore Sooryavanshi: 26.29 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

