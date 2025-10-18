Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal, are all set to take the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe forward, with their upcoming horror comedy Thamma. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film will be the fifth instalment in the horror comedy Universe, created by Dinesh Vijan.

Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna’s Easiest Milestone!

The easiest and the first milestone for the film would arrive in the first weekend itself. In fact, as soon as the film crosses 70 crore mark at the box office, it would bring the first huge milestone for MHCU.

Thamma Box Office + Stree + Bhediya + Munjya World

Thamma, at the box office, needs only 70 crore to hit a total of 1000 crore for the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Currently, the four films of the Universe Stree, Stree 2, Bhediya, and Munjya have cumulatively earned a total net collection of 930.01 crore in India.

Check out the lifetime collections of the films of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe ranked from highest to lowest as per their earnings.

Stree 2: 627.50 crore Stree: 129.67 crore Munjya: 107 crore Bhediya: 65.84 crore

Total: 930.01 crore

Please note that Roohi, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, was not a part of the horror comedy Universe.

Thamma VS Stree?

While crossing Bhediya and Munjya will be easy targets for Ayushmann Khurrana‘s Thamma, it might very easily also surpass Stree to become the second-highest-grossing film of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The only test will be how close it reaches near Stree 2, or will some magic push the film across the lifetime of Stree 2 to deliver the highest-grossing film of MHCU? All eyes on Diwali 2025! The film releases on October 21, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

