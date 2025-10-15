Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal in key roles, is all set for a big release during Diwali. With just a few days to go, there’s excitement around the film, and it is likely to open well at the Indian box office. In the post-COVID era, we have seen horror comedies enjoying a good response from the audience, and even the upcoming biggie is poised to make a comfortable entry into the top 5 horror comedy openers of Bollywood. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The goodwill of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe will help Thamma. Also, the Diwali festive season will provide an extra boost. Among the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s films, the upcoming biggie aims to be the second film to open with a double-digit score. With this, it is poised to surpass Maddock’s own 2022 release.

Maddock’s Stree 2 tops the list of top openers in the horror comedy genre

Speaking about Bollywood’s top openers in the horror comedy genre, Stree 2 holds the top spot with a massive start of 64.8 crores (including paid previews). Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, despite a mega clash with Singham Again, earned a huge 36.6 crores on day 1 and holds the second spot on the list. Golmaal Again is in the third position with 30.14 crores. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is at fourth with 14.11 crores. Bhediya is holding the fifth spot with 7.48 crores

Take a look at the top 5 horror comedy openers of Bollywood (net collection):

Stree 2 – 64.8 crores Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 36.6 crores Golmaal Again – 30.14 crores Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 14.11 crores Bhediya – 7.48 crores

Thamma to push Bhediya out of the top 5 openers!

As of now, Thamma is aiming for a start of over 13 crores at the Indian box office. With this, one thing is assured: Bhediya will take an exit from the list of top openers of the horror comedy genre. It is also likely to beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

