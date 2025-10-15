Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, is ready for its much-awaited release this Friday (October 17). There’s already positivity around the film as it has managed to build good hype on the ground level. It will face two major competitors on its release day, but it still aims for a good collection at the Indian box office on day 1. Before the actual release day comes, let’s look at the advance booking report.

Advertisement

Written and directed by Keerthiswaran, the upcoming Kollywood romantic action comedy film will be competing with two major releases this Friday: Harish Kalyan’s Diesel and Dhruv Vikram’s Bison. Definitely, footfalls will be impacted to an extent, but still, the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer is likely to take a big lead over both releases.

Dude sells over 12,000 tickets at the Indian box office for day 1

The advance booking of Dude has started, and as of now, limited shows are open for booking. As of 6 pm IST, the film has sold 12,100 tickets at the Indian box office for day 1, from 575 shows. This equals a gross collection of around 19 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats). This is a decent pace, and it is likely to pick up speed as more shows open.

Currently, only Tamil shows are available for advance booking. Once Telugu bookings open, Dude will see a significant boost, as the film is also enjoying good hype in the Telugu market. By tomorrow, the film will hit the accelerator in pre-sales.

The Kollywood entertainer isn’t a front-loaded affair, so it isn’t dependent much on pre-sales. It is expected to enjoy strong walk-ins on Friday.

High hopes from Dude

Dude is Pradeep Ranganathan’s third film as a lead actor. His first two films, Love Today and Dragon, turned out to be big successes globally. Now, with the upcoming biggie, he aims to score a hat-trick of successful films at the worldwide box office. Box office enthusiasts are hoping for another 100 crore grosser from the actor after Dragon.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kantara: Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Day 13: Becomes 2nd Indian Film Of 2025 To Cross The 650 Crore Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News