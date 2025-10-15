Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, has emerged as a major success at the worldwide box office, and there’s still a long way to go. Already, it has emerged as the second-highest-grossing Kannada film after KGF Chapter, and in the coming days, it is expected to achieve several milestones for the Sandalwood industry. Amid this, among all Indian releases of 2025, it has become the second film to cross the 650 crore milestone. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 13!

Internationally, the performance has been slightly below the mark, considering the value of theatrical rights. However, in the domestic market, it is unstoppable and has already emerged as a super duper hit. It has been strongly backed by the Kannada and Hindi versions. Telugu and other languages have also contributed well so far.

How much did Kantara: Chapter 1 earn at the worldwide box office in 13 days?

As per the latest update, Kantara: Chapter 1 has earned 465.9 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, it stands at 549.76 crores. In the overseas market, it has earned an estimated 104 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 13-day worldwide box office collection stands at 653.76 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 465.9 crores

India gross – 549.76 crores

Overseas gross – 104 crores

Worldwide gross – 653.76 crores

Becomes 2nd Indian film of 2025 to cross 650 crores

With 653.76 crore gross in the kitty, Kantara: Chapter 1 has comfortably become the second Indian film of 2025 to cross the 650 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The first film to achieve the feat was Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. Both Coolie and War 2 had the potential, but they failed to reach the milestone.

Check out the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025 at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Chhaava – 827.06 crores Kantara: Chapter 1 – 653.76 crores (13 days) Saiyaara – 570.67 crores Coolie – 516.93 crores War 2 – 371.26 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ravanaprabhu Re-Release Box Office Day 5: Becomes 5th Highest-Grossing Re-Release In Kerala, Chasing Manichitrathazhu’s Lifetime

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News