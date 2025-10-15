The re-release of Mohanlal’s Ravanaprabhu is enjoying footfalls even on weekdays, after enjoying a rocking opening weekend. It has clearly emerged as a major success story at the Kerala box office, joining the list of Laletan’s winners of 2025 with Thudarum and Hridayapoorvam. In the first 5 days, it has emerged as the fifth-highest-grossing re-release in God’s own country by a considerable margin. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Ravanaprabhu re-release earn at the Kerala box office in 5 days?

The Malayalam action thriller is attracting crowds to theatres even after 24 years, thus clearly displaying the unparalleled stardom of Laletan. After a solid opening, the film maintained a stronghold at ticket windows, bringing in consistent numbers. The 3-day opening weekend was in the range of 2.26 crores. On day 4, Monday, it stayed above the 30 lakh mark, and on day 5, Tuesday, it maintained a steady hold.

Overall, Ravanaprabhu re-release has earned an estimated 2.87 crore gross at the Kerala box office in 5 days. In a couple of days, it will cross the 3 crore mark, thus becoming the fifth re-release to gross 3 crores in Kerala.

Becomes the 5th highest-grosser among re-releases

With 2.87 crore gross in the kitty, Ravanaprabhu has emerged as the fifth-highest-grossing film in the state among re-releases. To achieve this feat, it surpassed Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1.1 crore gross). Soon, the film will overtake Mohanlal‘s own Manichitrathazhu (3.1 crore gross) to grab the fourth place on the list.

Take a look at the top re-release grossers in Kerala (gross collection):

Devadoothan – 4.25 crores Chotta Mumbai – 3.61 crores Spadikam – 3.15 crores Manichitrathazhu – 3.1 crores Ravanaprabhu – 2.87 crores (5 days)

More about the film

The Mollywood action thriller was originally released on August 31, 2001. It is a sequel to the 1993 film Devaasuram. It was written and directed by Ranjith. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also featured Vasundhara Das, Siddique, Napoleon, Innocent, and Vijayaraghavan in key roles. It was produced by Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer Impact At Box Office Day 1: This Rom-Com Sequel Might Surprise Us By Beating Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam Brand!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News